Hotel worker beaten to death in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A 32-year-old hotel worker was allegedly beaten to death with wooden sticks by two men near Image Garden Road in Madhapur on Tuesday night.

The victim, Senepally Bhaskar of Upparpally village in Warangal district, was declared brought dead after police shifted him to a nearby hospital following a Dial 100 call reporting a scuffle. The accused, identified as Raju and his relative Kumara Swamy, both from Hanamkonda, allegedly assaulted Bhaskar before fleeing.

Police said the attack stemmed from allegations that the victim had been harassing the daughter of one of the accused. Madhapur police have registered a case and launched an investigation.