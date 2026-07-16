Hyderabad school dismisses teacher after Islamic religious instructions to Hindu student for homework.

A private school in Hyderabad has terminated a teacher after she allegedly assigned Islamic religious practices as homework to a Hindu student, triggering a controversy and a police complaint from the child's family.

Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Thursday took strong exception to the instructions given as part of academic activity by the school teacher and demanded action against the institution.

Meanwhile, the teacher was terminated over the issue, an official of the school management said on Thursday.

Earlier, a relative of the student lodged a complaint with police over the matter. A police official on Thursday said they are verifying into the complaint and will proceed accordingly.

An aunt of the six-year-old student who confronted the teachers at the school alleged that she found instructions in the boy's home work diary to read certain content related to core Muslim belief.