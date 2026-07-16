Kishan: 99.5 per cent of Komuravelli railway station works completed, launch soon

HYDERABAD: The newly built Komuravelli Punyakshetram Railway Station is set to be inaugurated soon, with 99.5% of the work completed, Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy said on Wednesday.

In a post on X, he said the Rs 5.63 crore station would improve connectivity for devotees visiting the Komuravelli Mallanna Swamy temple.

Railway users and passenger associations, however, urged South Central Railway (SCR) to introduce pilgrim-friendly train timings from Secunderabad. Train Travellers Association president and Zonal Railway Users Consultative Committee member Noor Mohd Ali said the existing two pairs of passenger trains to Siddipet do not match temple timings, though they are expected to halt at the new station.

The morning train reaches Komuravelli around 12.30 pm, after morning darshan closes, while the evening service arrives around 9 pm, after the temple shuts. Ali urged SCR to introduce an early morning train reaching the station by 6 am and an evening return service.

Located about 3 km from the temple, the station can significantly improve pilgrim convenience if train schedules are aligned with darshan timings, he said.

PM TO UNVEIL REVAMPED HITEC CITY STATION ON FRIDAY

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the redeveloped Hitec City Railway Station on July 17. The station has been upgraded at a cost of Rs 26 crore under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. Addressing the media on Wednesday, South Central Railway Chief Public Relations Officer A Sridhar said the station, located in Hyderabad’s western IT corridor, has been transformed into a modern passenger facility without major disruption to train services during construction. The upgraded station features a 12-metre-wide foot overbridge, additional lifts and escalators, an improved facade, a new portico, enhanced signage and upgraded passenger amenities.