MLC's son among three held in drug case in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: In a major drug bust, Mangalhat police arrested three persons including the son of an MLC during a raid near Puranapul on Wednesday. Police also seized hash oil and ganja, while four other suspects managed to escape.

The arrested persons were identified as Bharat Raj, Abhishek and Yuvaneeth.

According to the police, acting on a tip off, they searched a house in Purana Pool and seized two packets of hashish weighing 24 grams and 22 grams of ganja.

During questioning, Abhishek told police that he procured charas from Himachal Pradesh from Tulja Singh, a resident of Dhoolpet and brought it to Hyderabad for personal consumption and to share with friends.

Yuvaneeth told police that he was addicted to ganja and charas and obtained the drugs from his friend Abhishek.

Mangalhat police registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against and further investigation is going on.