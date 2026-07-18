A fiery feast with Thai soul

There is something exciting about discovering a place where exceptional food, inventive cocktails, and an inviting ambience come together seamlessly. Hyderabad’s dining scene has a new addition with Fireback and Barback, brought to the city by EHV International at The Loft, Hitec City. Helmed by acclaimed Michelin Chef David Thompson alongside Brand Chef Kaustubh Haldipur, the restaurants celebrate the bold flavours of Bangkok street food and Chinatown-inspired cuisine, making for an unforgettable culinary experience.
CE interacted with Chef David Thompson, whose passion for Thai cuisine is reflected in every dish on the menu. “The menu has been designed to be approachable and enjoyable. Take the Grilled Sweet Corn Ribs, for instance I boil the corn first and then deep-fry it to achieve the right texture. Some of my signature creations here include the Massaman Lamb Curry and the Chicken Skewers. I have also curated the entire Barback menu. One of my favourite creations is the curry leaf mayonnaise dip. It’s funny because I both love and hate it at the same time, but guests seem to enjoy it. Food has given me immense satisfaction, and I feel fortunate to have found a craft that brings me so much joy. Working in India has also made me realise that Indians have a wonderful sense of humour,” explains Chef David. We sampled several of his signature dishes, each showcasing bold flavours and thoughtful execution.
From the Barback menu, the Grilled Sweet Corn Ribs, Chilli Oil Dumplings, and Salt & Pepper Rock Shrimp stood out immediately. The corn ribs were juicy with just the right amount of smokiness, while the dumplings packed a flavourful punch that left us wanting more. The Stir-Fried Ginger Chilli Noodles and Street Wok Fried Rice were equally satisfying, delivering comforting yet vibrant flavours. The Fireback menu continued the culinary journey with the refreshing Pineapple Salad and Raw Papaya Som Tam, followed by the succulent Grilled Chicken Gorale and the flavour-packed Three Flavours Prawns. The Chicken Krapow and the signature Massaman Curry Lamb were rich, aromatic, and among the highlights of the meal.
Dessert provided a fitting finale with the Cashew Nut Pudding, Caramelised Taro with Grilled Banana, Coconut Jaggery Ice Cream, and the ever-popular Mango Sticky Rice. Each dessert struck a delightful balance between sweetness and texture, ending the meal on a memorable note.
With its vibrant ambience, stylish interiors, innovative cocktails, and flavour-forward menu, Fireback and Barback offers a refreshing addition to Hyderabad’s dining landscape. Whether you’re looking for an evening of indulgent Thai cuisine or creative bar bites paired with expertly crafted drinks, this is a destination worth adding to your list.