A fiery feast with Thai soul

CE interacted with Chef David Thompson, whose passion for Thai cuisine is reflected in every dish on the menu. “The menu has been designed to be approachable and enjoyable. Take the Grilled Sweet Corn Ribs, for instance I boil the corn first and then deep-fry it to achieve the right texture. Some of my signature creations here include the Massaman Lamb Curry and the Chicken Skewers. I have also curated the entire Barback menu. One of my favourite creations is the curry leaf mayonnaise dip. It’s funny because I both love and hate it at the same time, but guests seem to enjoy it. Food has given me immense satisfaction, and I feel fortunate to have found a craft that brings me so much joy. Working in India has also made me realise that Indians have a wonderful sense of humour,” explains Chef David. We sampled several of his signature dishes, each showcasing bold flavours and thoughtful execution.