CMC officials begin clearing debris mountains in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: In a major step towards addressing one of Hyderabad’s longstanding environmental concerns, the Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) has initiated the process to scientifically clear and reclaim two of the city’s largest legacy construction and demolition (C&D) waste dumpsites in the Gachibowli IT corridor.

The dumpsites, located behind IKEA at Shilpa Hills and behind Yashoda Hospital opposite Deloitte, have become a source of dust pollution, environmental degradation, unauthorised dumping and loss of valuable urban land.

Each site is estimated to contain 10-15 lakh tonnes of construction debris, including broken concrete, excavated soil and mixed C&D waste. Over the years, the accumulated debris has risen to the height of six- to seven-storey buildings, creating a major eyesore and affecting air quality in Hitec City and the Financial District.

To address the issue, the CMC has invited Expressions of Interest (EoIs) from experienced agencies to undertake a comprehensive assessment of the sites and recommend scientific solutions for waste processing, recycling, land reclamation and productive utilisation.

The selected agency will conduct detailed site investigations, quantify the accumulated waste, analyse its composition and assess environmental and operational challenges. It will also recommend suitable technologies for waste segregation, processing, recycling and disposal, besides suggesting sustainable land reclamation and redevelopment options.