CMC pushes tech-driven waste management plan

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) Commissioner G Srijana on Friday visited advanced waste processing facilities at Jeedimetla and Dundigal as part of efforts to strengthen the city’s waste management system through modern technologies and global best practices.

At Jeedimetla, she inspected the Construction and Demolition (C&D) Waste Processing Plant and reviewed the collection, segregation, recycling and processing of construction waste into reusable building materials.

Later, at the Integrated Waste Processing Complex in Dundigal, the Commissioner inspected the Waste-to-Energy Plant, Hazardous Waste Management Facility and E-Waste Recycling Unit. She reviewed waste treatment technologies, pollution control measures, resource recovery systems and electricity generation from municipal waste.

Srijana also held discussions with officials on the facilities’ existing processing capacity, infrastructure requirements, expansion plans and the adoption of advanced technologies to meet the city’s growing waste management needs.

She reviewed proposals for smart waste management systems, digital monitoring, automation, circular economy practices and resource recovery models to improve operational efficiency and environmental sustainability.

Speaking on the occasion, Srijana said waste should be viewed as a valuable resource rather than something to be discarded. She said the Corporation aims to adopt globally proven technologies and implement suitable solutions to develop a technology-driven, environmentally sustainable and citizen-centric waste management system.