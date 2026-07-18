Hyderabad man beaten to death by a mob for molesting 9-year-old girl

A tea vendor was beaten to death by a mob in Hyderabad for allegedly molesting a minor girl in Jiyaguda area, within the jurisdiction of Kulsumpura Police Station, on Thursday.

According to reports, Abdul Aziz, a tea vendor in his fifties, lived in a two-bedroom flat with his mother Ghausia Bi after his wife deserted him.

He struck up conversation with a 9-year-old girl who was sitting on a parked two-wheeler around 3 pm. He left the spot when a neighbour confronted him upon noticing him touching the girl inappropriately on the pretext of buying her chocolates.

However, he was attacked after closed circuit television (CCTV) camera footage surfaced showing him allegedly molesting the girl.

On receiving information about the incident, the police rushed to the spot and shifted Aziz to Osmania General Hospital where he succumbed to the injuries.

The suspect's mother has filed a counter-complaint, alleging that her son died of injuries sustained in the assault.

Police have launched a probe.