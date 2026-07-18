International sports week?



It was just sports happening alongside each other. The choice was as spoilt as it is for a politician’s son. You couldn’t only choose which sport to watch, you could also choose which GOAT to watch. You could scroll between Messi and Djokovic on the same night. Suddenly, India losing 3-0 to England didn’t even feel like a big deal because we had no time to blame Gautam Gambhir. Meanwhile, the Indian women’s team consoled cricket fans by creating three different records in the same match. First, they beat England at Lord’s. Then Kranti Goud became the first woman in history to get her name etched on the Lord’s Bowling Honours Board, and Yastika Bhatia became the first Indian woman to score a Test century at the iconic venue. For the women, it was a Chak De! moment, whereas for the men, it was a ‘Chuck Them’ moment.