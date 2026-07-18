Man beaten to death for sexually assaulting minor in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A 55-year-old tea seller, Abdul Aziz, was beaten to death by a group of people in the Jiyaguda area on Thursday evening, following allegations that he had sexually assaulted a nine-year-old girl.

The incident occurred after neighbours and the girl’s family allegedly caught Aziz misbehaving with the child on Wednesday evening. A confrontation ensued, during which a group allegedly assaulted him with sticks and kicked and punched him, leaving him with severe injuries.

Upon receiving information, the police rushed to the spot and shifted Aziz to Osmania General Hospital after administering first aid. He was declared dead around 10.30 pm.

Police said Aziz, a father of two, had been living with his mother after separating from his wife, who has been residing in Banjara Hills for the past two years.

The Kulsumpura police have registered a case against several individuals under Section 105 read with 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). A separate case has also been registered against Aziz under the POCSO Act in connection with the alleged assault on the minor.

Further investigation into both cases is under way.