Mehrauli's heritage woven into Mehraya

On a drive through Mehrauli’s historic lanes, surrounded by centuries-old monuments, arches and stepwells, designers Shyamal Shodhan and Bhumika Shodhan found the spark for what would become their latest couture collection, Mehraya. Rooted in history yet designed for the present, the collection draws from the quiet beauty of ancient architecture while offering a fresh vision for modern festive and wedding wear.
For the designer duo, Mehrauli was much more than a backdrop for the campaign shoot. It was the starting point of a deeper creative journey. Speaking about the inspiration behind the collection, Bhumika says, “The stepwell, the ancient arches and jalis, the age-old architectures, and the sense of being a part of history make us want to incorporate that elegance into our work. We envision the outfits being passed down through generations while still incorporating a modern touch, resulting in an heirloom-worthy piece that our muse would be proud to hold in her collection.”
The collection revolves around the idea of understated luxury rather than overt glamour. Explaining how they translated that vision into clothing, Shyamlal shares, “For us, quiet grandeur is about elegance that feels effortless. The richness comes through craftsmanship, sumptuous fabrics, colours that feel vintage and romantic, treated with age-old techniques to add charm, and ease of movement, clothing that feels light and elegant at the same time.”
Mehraya showcases a range of silhouettes, including panelled lehengas with structured corsets, regal floor-length Anarkalis, kalidaars, architecture-inspired tunics, fluid sarees and sheer cape dupattas. The designers reveal that every material was chosen with movement and comfort in mind. “The fabrics were carefully selected to create movement, softness, and lightness. We used silks, organzas, tulle, crepes, and fluid drapes that are luxurious, yet breathable,” narrates Bhumika.
The colour palette is inspired by the surroundings that first captivated them. Discussing the shades that define the collection, Shyamlal expresses, “The colour palette reflects the architecture and forest landscapes of Mehrauli. Muted ivories, antique golds, earthy neutrals, faded rose tones, deep jewel colours such as ruby reds, forest greens, rani pinks, sapphire blues, and shades that feel vintage.”
Craftsmanship remains central to their design philosophy. Elaborating on the embroidery techniques used, Bhumika notes, “We explored intricate hand-woven techniques like zardozi, aari, peeta, and resham. Architectural carvings and the rhythm of nature inspired a few motifs.” The collection also features handcrafted floral motifs, delicate beadwork and layered textures that add depth.
As weddings become more intimate and personal, the designers believe couture must evolve too. Speaking about how Mehraya fits into today’s celebrations, Shyamlal explains, “Just as modern Indian weddings are becoming more personal and intentional, focused on meaningful moments, the collection is designed with the same spirit in mind. Created for those who appreciate a balance of tradition and modernity, elegance and ease, it features light, refined and effortlessly regal pieces for summer celebrations. Whether for a bride, groom, family member or guest, each design feels special without being overwhelming and evokes a sense of quiet grandeur.”
With weddings in full swing, wearability was a key consideration throughout the collection. “Comfort was a key consideration while designing Mehraya. We carefully selected lightweight and breathable fabrics such as silks, organzas, tulle, crepes, and fluid drapes that allow ease of movement while maintaining a luxurious feel. The silhouettes are designed to feel effortless and elegant, balancing intricate craftsmanship with lightness, making them ideal for summer weddings and celebrations,” concludes Bhumika.
With Mehraya, designers Shyamal and Bhumika have created more than a festive couture collection. Drawing from the beauty of Mehrauli’s historic landscape, they have woven together architecture, craftsmanship and contemporary elegance into pieces designed to be cherished today and remembered for generations to come.