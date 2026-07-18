Mehrauli's heritage woven into Mehraya

For the designer duo, Mehrauli was much more than a backdrop for the campaign shoot. It was the starting point of a deeper creative journey. Speaking about the inspiration behind the collection, Bhumika says, “The stepwell, the ancient arches and jalis, the age-old architectures, and the sense of being a part of history make us want to incorporate that elegance into our work. We envision the outfits being passed down through generations while still incorporating a modern touch, resulting in an heirloom-worthy piece that our muse would be proud to hold in her collection.”