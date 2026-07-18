Pullela Gopichand: Success is a journey and a mindset

Years of working with athletes under pressure have also taught him about how confidence cannot always be judged by appearances. “Not all of what you can articulate is the way things are. Somebody might be supremely strong inside, but what has happened in society today is that people are very good at talking, not necessarily very good when the pressure situation arises. Maybe somebody is really good in the pressure situation but is not able to talk very well, and these two need to be distinguished. Somebody coming from a village may be raw, yet under pressure he doesn’t crack, while somebody articulate may always trip and cry,” he expresses.