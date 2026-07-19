ISKCON organises fifth Jagannath Rath Yatra in Attapur

HYDERABAD: Hundreds of devotees participated in the fifth annual Sri Jagannath Rath Yatra organised by the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) in Attapur on Saturday.

The main attraction was the procession of a chariot carrying the deities of Lord Jagannath, Lord Baladeva and Goddess Subhadra. Decorated with flowers and traditional motifs, the chariot was pulled by devotees amid chants of “Hare Krishna” and “Jai Jagannath”. The procession began at the ISKCON temple in Attapur, passed through major roads and concluded at the SNC Convention Centre.

Devotional songs, bhajans, kirtans and traditional dances accompanied the procession. Many devotees, including children and senior citizens, walked alongside the chariot, while volunteers managed the crowds and assisted with the event.

Earlier in the day, rituals including Mangal Arati, Darshan Arati, Rajbhog Arati and special worship were performed before the deities were placed on the chariot. Senior ISKCON monks addressed the gathering and explained the significance of the Jagannath Rath Yatra.