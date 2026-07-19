Police rescue 3-year-old in Hyderabad; trafficking racket busted

HYDERABAD: Chandanagar police rescued a three-year-old girl who was kidnapped from a pavement near Lingampally railway station and arrested three persons allegedly involved in an organised child trafficking network operating under the guise of adoptions. The arrested have been identified as Kothi Srinivas (36), Doma Rama Krishna (23) and Paladhi Navaneetha (31).

Police received a complaint from Badheto Govindamma (23), a street vendor from Guntakal in Anantapur district, stating that her three-year-old daughter, Pushparani, had gone missing.

The mother and daughter were sleeping on the pavement near Platform No. 6 at Lingampally railway station on the night of July 15. When she woke up at 4.30 am on July 16, she found the child missing. Police registered a case under Section 137(2) of the BNS and Section 84 of the Juvenile Justice Act and launched an investigation.