Ramakrishna Math head to visit Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: For devotees of the Ramakrishna Order, opportunities to interact with its president are few and far between. Hyderabad will get one such chance when Swami Gautamanandaji Maharaj, president of the Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission, Belur Math, visits the city from July 23 to 26.

Ramakrishna Math, Hyderabad, has planned a series of spiritual programmes during his visit. From July 23 to 25, devotees can receive darshan and offer pranams to the Maharaj at 7.30 pm after the evening Sandhya Arati and Bhajans at the Math premises.

The visit will culminate in a Special Spiritual Retreat on July 26 from 9.30 am to 1 pm at the Vivekananda Auditorium. Besides spiritual discourses by Swami Gautamanandaji Maharaj, the programme will feature devotional music by noted Hindustani musician Pandit Sri Dattatreya Velankar of Bengaluru. A new book and an AI-based video presentation will also be released.

Swami Bodhamayananda, adhyaksha of Ramakrishna Math, Hyderabad, appealed to devotees to attend the retreat and make the most of the rare opportunity to interact with the head of the Ramakrishna Order. Registration for the July 26 retreat is open at the Math office for `100.