Woman with mental health condition found dead in Hyderabad lake

HYDERABAD: A 25-year-old woman was found dead in a lake near Peerzadiguda in Medipally on Saturday, hours after she allegedly entered a nearby temple and stole an idol. Police suspect that she was suffering from mental health issues, going by the fact that she was not wearing any clothes.

According to the police, the woman, a native of Vizianagaram district, had been staying with her mother in a rented house in Peerzadiguda after quitting her job as a software engineer in Bengaluru about six months ago. She and her mother had moved to Hyderabad around two months ago.

Police said that after dinner on Friday night, the woman allegedly left the house without informing her mother, locking the door from the outside. She then went to a nearby temple, where she allegedly took an idol, before her body was later found in a nearby lake.

Her mother discovered the house locked from the outside when she woke up and later learnt of her daughter’s death. Based on her complaint, the Medipally police filed a case.