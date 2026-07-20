Golconda sets the stage for Bonalu festivities

HYDERABAD: The first Sunday of Ashada brought Golconda Fort to life as thousands of devotees made their way up the historic hill to offer Bonam to Goddess Sri Jagadambika Mahankali, marking the beginning of the month-long Bonalu celebrations across Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

By sunrise, the pathways leading to the temple were already bustling. Many devotees left their footwear at the entrance and climbed barefoot. Women in colourful saris, young girls and transgender persons carried decorated Bonam pots filled with cooked rice, jaggery, curd and neem leaves, as the steady beat of dappu drums and devotional songs echoed through the centuries-old fort.

No Bonalu celebration is complete without the Pothurajus. Their bodies smeared with turmeric and vermilion, they danced through the crowds, cracked whips and matched every beat of the drums, drawing applause and cheers from onlookers.

As the crowds swelled, devotees patiently queued for darshan. A brief spell of rain around 3.30 pm sent many seeking shelter under the fort’s stone arches, but the pause lasted only a few minutes before the drums began to beat again and the celebrations resumed.