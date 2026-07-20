Hyderabad woman seeks rescue from abuse, unpaid labour in oman

HYDERABAD: A promise of a better-paying job in Muscat ended in months of alleged abuse for 26-year-old Hyderabad resident Shabnam Begum. She has appealed to the Government of India for rescue, alleging she was physically assaulted, forced to work up to 15 hours a day without pay and denied necessities.

In a video, Shabnam said she travelled to Muscat on March 26 after a recruitment agent promised her a domestic worker’s job with a monthly salary of 200 Riyals (around `50,000). Instead, she alleged, she was made to work 12 to 15 hours a day across multiple households without pay for the past four months. She also claimed her employers assaulted her, confiscated her mobile phone for nearly one-and-a-half months and denied her adequate food.

She further alleged that after escaping from her employers, she sought shelter at the Indian Embassy in Muscat. Claiming that the recruitment agents had taken away her passport, she appealed to Indian authorities to facilitate her return, saying her four children are in Hyderabad.

Sharing the video on X, Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan appealed to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to intervene.