Intermittent supply puts drinking water at risk in Hyderabad: Study

HYDERABAD: Safe drinking water in Hyderabad is losing its safety in the last few metres of its journey. A new study has found that water reaching homes through municipal taps is generally safe but often becomes contaminated during household storage, exposing families to waterborne diseases.

Intermittent water supply forces thousands of households to store water for days. While this ensures availability when taps run dry, unsafe handling, prolonged storage and poor hygiene practices frequently contaminate otherwise safe drinking water.

The study, Source to Glass: Water Quality Risks in Hyderabad’s Low-Income Settlements, found that municipal tap water largely met drinking water quality standards. However, stored household water often contained faecal coliform bacteria and opportunistic pathogens such as Pseudomonas aeruginosa and Staphylococcus aureus, indicating contamination occurred after collection rather than at the source.

The findings highlight a major gap in urban water management: supplying treated water alone is not enough if it becomes unsafe before consumption.