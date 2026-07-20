Shamshabad police book protesters for attack during bullet train land survey

HYDERABAD: The Shamshabad police registered a case against several individuals for allegedly attacking police personnel and other government officials during a protest against the proposed takeover of around 650 acres of land for a bullet train project.
According to the complaint lodged by sub-inspector P Vanaja, police were deployed on July 18 to provide security to Revenue and HYDRAA officials carrying out fencing work on government land in survey Nos 28 and 62 at Bahadurguda village in Shamshabad mandal.
Police said a group of protesters, who had erected a tent at Lakshmi Thanda, allegedly pelted stones and chairs at officials, threw chilli powder into the eyes of police personnel and obstructed them from discharging their duties.
The complaint further alleged that while SI Vanaja was informing other personnel about the incident through her government-issued Very High Frequency (VHF) communication set, some protesters forcibly snatched it from her.
During the inquiry, police identified some of the accused as Jatavath Ravinder, Jatavath Kamli, Jatavath Mani, Pamena Gayathri, Mudavath Neelamma, Elugani Jyothi and Devender. A case has been registered under Sections 132, 308(2), 121(1) read with 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and further investigation is underway.
Police alleged that protesters opposing fencing of government land for a proposed bullet train project threw stones and chairs, hurled chilli powder at personnel and snatched a police VHF set