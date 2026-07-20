Shamshabad police book protesters for attack during bullet train land survey

HYDERABAD: The Shamshabad police registered a case against several individuals for allegedly attacking police personnel and other government officials during a protest against the proposed takeover of around 650 acres of land for a bullet train project.

According to the complaint lodged by sub-inspector P Vanaja, police were deployed on July 18 to provide security to Revenue and HYDRAA officials carrying out fencing work on government land in survey Nos 28 and 62 at Bahadurguda village in Shamshabad mandal.

Police said a group of protesters, who had erected a tent at Lakshmi Thanda, allegedly pelted stones and chairs at officials, threw chilli powder into the eyes of police personnel and obstructed them from discharging their duties.