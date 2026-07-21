A mehfil brewed in Charminar’s shadow

The setting made the evening even more special. Neel Sharma, marketing and PR at Bluebell Hospitality and the organiser of the show, felt there couldn’t have been a more fitting place to begin this journey. “Nothing could be better and more Hyderabad than Charminar right in front of us. That is how the idea came up in its shadow. We spoke to a couple of people who were more than happy to collaborate. The idea is to make this place a community centre where people can come, showcase their skills and rediscover forgotten art, food and culture,” Neel said.