Finding reflection in every laugh

Among the many themes woven into the performance, one concern particularly stands out for the playwright: society’s growing tendency to detach itself from what is happening around it. “We often become spectators to our own reality. We get distracted easily, move from one trending topic to another, and stop engaging with what’s happening in our neighbourhoods, our cities or even our country. I’m not saying we should always be serious. Laughter is important. But sometimes we also need to pause, think and ask ourselves what role we can play — even if it’s simply adding our voice,” he observes.

