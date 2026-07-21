Finding reflection in every laugh

The loudest laughs on Sunday evening were accompanied by thoughtful reflections. As audiences at Lamakaan chuckled through Indian Society Naked in Front of You, they also found themselves confronting familiar habits, social hypocrisies and uncomfortable truths hiding in plain sight. Through a seamless blend of storytelling, poetry and audience interaction, writer-performer Niteesh Pandey transformed everyday Indian life into theatre that was as entertaining as it was introspective.
The solo literary theatre production, unfolded less like a conventional play and more like an intimate conversation — one that invited the audience to laugh first, only to realise moments later that the joke was, in many ways, about all of us.
The title itself is intentionally provocative, but Niteesh insists it is not about exposing individuals. “The title comes from what we see around us every day. It comes from the news, surroundings and the direction we seem to be heading as a society. I’m not pointing fingers at anyone. I am part of this society too. It is about all of us collectively — our changing ambitions, our shrinking attention spans, our shifting tastes, and the pretence that everything is perfectly fine even when it isn’t,” he shares.
That balance between humour and introspection became the play’s defining strength. Rather than forcing laughs, he lets familiar situations do the work. Everyday observations from traffic behaviour and family dynamics to social habits and civic indifference draw chuckles before gradually revealing deeper questions beneath the surface. “I don’t try to make people laugh deliberately. Humour already exists in our everyday lives. If you observe closely, you’ll find it everywhere. I simply bring those moments onto the stage. On the surface, people laugh. But underneath, every story and every poem is asking them to reflect,” explains Niteesh.
Poetry, in fact, forms the emotional spine of the production. While anecdotes and narratives move the performance forward, Niteesh says it was the verses that demanded the most patience during the writing process. “The stories can come from anywhere because we live them every day. But the poetry had to remain simple, natural and playful while still carrying meaning. That’s the part I spent the most time on, and I believe that’s what audiences will remember long after they leave,” he notes.
Although Niteesh remains the only performer on stage, the evening is far from a one-man act. Audience participation shapes the rhythm of every show, making each performance unique to the city in which it is staged. He expresses, “It has a structure, but I don’t want to imprison it within that structure. I initiate the performance, but I let the audience drive it. Hyderabad will take it somewhere different from Mumbai or Delhi because every city carries its own nuances, its own experiences. Once the play begins, it no longer belongs only to me — it belongs to the audience.”
Among the many themes woven into the performance, one concern particularly stands out for the playwright: society’s growing tendency to detach itself from what is happening around it. “We often become spectators to our own reality. We get distracted easily, move from one trending topic to another, and stop engaging with what’s happening in our neighbourhoods, our cities or even our country. I’m not saying we should always be serious. Laughter is important. But sometimes we also need to pause, think and ask ourselves what role we can play — even if it’s simply adding our voice,” he observes.
It is perhaps this refusal to offer easy answers that gives Indian Society Naked in Front of You its quiet power. Instead of preaching, it nudges. Instead of accusing, it includes itself in the conversation. And instead of asking audiences to look outward, it gently turns the mirror inward.
By the end of the evening, the laughter that echoed through Lamakaan had transformed into something more contemplative. The performance may have ended, but its questions lingered — about who we are, what we have become, and whether we are willing to confront the truths hiding behind the comfortable masks of everyday life.