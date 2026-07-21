Murli Sharma: Cinema Is My Greatest Teacher

Few actors have mastered the art of making every role memorable quite like Murli Sharma. Whether as the scheming Valmiki in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, and his memorable performances in Main Hoon Na, Maqbool, Athidhi, Bheemla Nayak, or his latest role as Kukkuteshwar Rao in Netflix’s first Telugu original Super Subbu, he has consistently impressed audiences with his effortless acting. Having worked in over 250 films across multiple languages, the versatile actor speaks to CE about his journey, the struggles that shaped him, his latest series, and the lessons that continue to inspire him.
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How did your passion for films begin?
It wasn’t passion that initially drew me to cinema. I simply loved watching films. During the ’80s, Amitabh Bachchan was at the peak of his career. When he met with that tragic accident, I remember neither my grandmother nor I could eat properly. I was just 10 or 12 years old, and that was the impact cinema had on us. I wasn’t good at studies and, like many young people, I was lost. One day, I thought, ‘Why not become an actor?’ My friends laughed at me. I looked in the mirror and wondered why they found it so funny. I didn’t understand then, but today I hope I’m having the last laugh. We came from a lower middle-class family, so becoming an actor wasn’t an easy dream. My parents didn’t really understand my decision, but my brother was very supportive. He had once wanted to become an actor himself and had even done a small role in a film. We somehow managed to arrange the fees for acting school in Mumbai, and that’s where everything changed. Once I entered acting school, I fell in love with the entire process. I watched countless films, devoured film magazines and admired actors like Amitabh Bachchan and Chiranjeevi. Today, sharing screen space with Chiranjeevi garu still feels surreal. I remember telling him that I once dreamt of simply standing somewhere behind him in a film, and today I’ve worked with him in Godfather, Bholaa Shankar, and now another film directed by Bobby Kolli. That fills my heart with immense joy.
How was your experience working on Super Subbu?
It was terrific. I’m overwhelmed and incredibly proud because working on a Netflix original had always been on my bucket list. More importantly, I wanted to play one of the principal characters, not just make a brief appearance. Kukkuteshwar Rao was exactly that kind of role.
Which role is closest to your heart?
That’s a difficult question because every role teaches you something. But if I had to choose one immediately, it would be Valmiki from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed films like Bhale Bhale Magadivoy, Ninnu Kori, Bhaagamathie and Bheemla Nayak. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo however changed everything for me. It brought me love, appreciation, awards and recognition all at once. I’m deeply grateful to Trivikram garu, Allu Arjun and the producers for trusting me with that character.
What were some of the biggest challenges you faced in your career?
The toughest phase was undoubtedly the beginning. There were times when directors rejected me outright. I was asked to leave offices, and even recommendation letters that I carried with so much hope were thrown back at me. Those first five years were incredibly difficult. If I can give one piece of advice to young people, it is: survive your initial years. Success doesn’t happen overnight. It comes from showing up every single day, no matter how difficult life gets. You need the courage to wake up each morning and keep working towards your dream. Nothing happens on its own, you have to make it happen.
What do you enjoy doing when you’re not working?
Cooking is something we enjoy almost every day whenever we’re home. My wife Ashwini is the head chef, while I’m happily the sous chef. My responsibilities usually involve chopping vegetables and helping with the preparation. We have wonderful kitchen staff who’ve been with us for years, but cooking together gives us quality time as a couple. Sometimes she insists on doing everything herself, unless I’m making one of my favourite South Indian dishes. She’s an exceptional cook. She has maintained a journal filled with recipes passed down by her mother, my mother and other family members. She still uses the same measuring bowls to ensure every dish turns out perfectly. I often tell her she’s reached the level of our mothers when it comes to cooking. We’re complete food lovers. Good food is one of life’s greatest pleasures for us.
Reading is another essential part of my daily routine. Music is equally important in our lives. We listen to everything — from late Kishore Kumar, late Lata Mangeshkar and late Asha Bhosle to the latest Telugu, Tamil and Hindi songs. Every day, we spend at least an hour listening to music. And, of course, a lot of our time revolves around our two dogs, Gabbar and Samba. They’re family, and life is always fun with them around.
What keeps you motivated after all these years?
Gratitude. When I look back at my journey, I know exactly where I started and what I went through. That itself is enough motivation for me.
What does cinema mean to you?
Life. Cinema is my life, just as music is. My wife often jokes that if I were to die, I would die with my boots on because I’m completely immersed in my work.
Future projects?
I’m currently working on several Telugu films, including one with Chiranjeevi garu. Every opportunity to work with him feels like a dream come true. The affection and warmth he shows me are truly overwhelming. I’m also part of Goodachari 2, Mahakali, and another exciting project with Prabhas directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, a filmmaker whose work I deeply admire. Apart from that, I have three Tamil films — two are complete and one is currently being shot — along with a Malayalam film, Kannada film and Marathi film. Touch wood, life has been beautiful, and I’m grateful for every opportunity that comes my way.