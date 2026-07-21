Murli Sharma: Cinema Is My Greatest Teacher

How did your passion for films begin?

It wasn’t passion that initially drew me to cinema. I simply loved watching films. During the ’80s, Amitabh Bachchan was at the peak of his career. When he met with that tragic accident, I remember neither my grandmother nor I could eat properly. I was just 10 or 12 years old, and that was the impact cinema had on us. I wasn’t good at studies and, like many young people, I was lost. One day, I thought, ‘Why not become an actor?’ My friends laughed at me. I looked in the mirror and wondered why they found it so funny. I didn’t understand then, but today I hope I’m having the last laugh. We came from a lower middle-class family, so becoming an actor wasn’t an easy dream. My parents didn’t really understand my decision, but my brother was very supportive. He had once wanted to become an actor himself and had even done a small role in a film. We somehow managed to arrange the fees for acting school in Mumbai, and that’s where everything changed. Once I entered acting school, I fell in love with the entire process. I watched countless films, devoured film magazines and admired actors like Amitabh Bachchan and Chiranjeevi. Today, sharing screen space with Chiranjeevi garu still feels surreal. I remember telling him that I once dreamt of simply standing somewhere behind him in a film, and today I’ve worked with him in Godfather, Bholaa Shankar, and now another film directed by Bobby Kolli. That fills my heart with immense joy.



How was your experience working on Super Subbu?

It was terrific. I’m overwhelmed and incredibly proud because working on a Netflix original had always been on my bucket list. More importantly, I wanted to play one of the principal characters, not just make a brief appearance. Kukkuteshwar Rao was exactly that kind of role.