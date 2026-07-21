Telangana HC orders status quo on 26 acres amid high-speed rail land row

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Monday restrained the HYDRAA from taking coercive action on 26.03 acres of agricultural land in Bahadurguda village, Shamshabad mandal, until the next hearing. The land forms part of around 650 acres proposed to be acquired for the high-speed train project.

Justice B Vijaysen Reddy passed the interim order on a lunch-motion writ petition filed by four agriculturists, led by Jakkidi Yadi Reddy, challenging HYDRAA’s alleged entry into their farmland.

The petitioners alleged that on July 18, HYDRAA personnel entered the land with bulldozers and JCBs, demolished entrance gates, erected fencing and prevented them from accessing their fields. Senior advocate V Raghunath submitted that the farmers had been in possession of the 26.03 acres in Survey No. 335 since 1989-90 after purchasing it through registered sale deeds and had been cultivating crops there for decades.

Opposing the plea, Advocate General A Sudershan Reddy disputed the ownership claims, arguing that the petitioners had failed to produce essential title documents, including registered sale deeds, pahanis, e-passbooks and link documents. He also contended that the survey details cited by the petitioners were inconsistent and maintained that nearly 650 acres of government land in Survey Nos. 28 and 62 had been earmarked for the proposed high-speed train project.

After hearing both sides, the court directed the HYDRAA Commissioner not to take any coercive steps concerning the disputed land until the next hearing. The writ petition will be heard further on a later date.