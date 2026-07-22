Bringing Ruskin Bond home to Telugu

For Amarendra, translation begins with admiration. A writer of short stories and essays himself, he says he only chooses books that he believes deserve a wider audience. “Whenever I come across a remarkable book, I feel it should be available in Telugu too,” he says. To him, translation is the deepest way of understanding a work. “Reading, discussing and writing about a book helps you understand it, but translation takes you behind every line and nuance. It lets you understand what the author is truly trying to say,” he adds. His relationship with Ruskin Bond’s writing spans more than five decades. Amarendra first read The Room on the Roof in 1971 and was deeply moved by it. Years later, when publisher Tirupati Kiran suggested translating Ruskin’s autobiography, curiosity soon turned into passion. What fascinates him most about Ruskin is his unwavering commitment to writing. “Very few writers in India survive solely through their writing. Ruskin decided early in life that he wanted to be a writer and remained true to that decision. He believed in words and never compromised them,” Amarendra shares.