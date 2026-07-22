Bringing Ruskin Bond home to Telugu

For generations of readers, Ruskin Bond’s stories have been a gateway to the joys of literature. His gentle, evocative writing has found a place not only on bookshelves but also in school textbooks, introducing young readers to his timeless storytelling. Now, Ruskin’s autobiography Lone Fox Dancing has reached Telugu readers as O Ekantha Jeevi Brathukata, translated by noted writer Dasari Amarendra and published by Tirupati Kiran. At a recent book reading session at Kathatitam in Hyderabad, CE spoke to Amarendra about the experience of translating one of India’s most beloved authors.
For Amarendra, translation begins with admiration. A writer of short stories and essays himself, he says he only chooses books that he believes deserve a wider audience. “Whenever I come across a remarkable book, I feel it should be available in Telugu too,” he says. To him, translation is the deepest way of understanding a work. “Reading, discussing and writing about a book helps you understand it, but translation takes you behind every line and nuance. It lets you understand what the author is truly trying to say,” he adds. His relationship with Ruskin Bond’s writing spans more than five decades. Amarendra first read The Room on the Roof in 1971 and was deeply moved by it. Years later, when publisher Tirupati Kiran suggested translating Ruskin’s autobiography, curiosity soon turned into passion. What fascinates him most about Ruskin is his unwavering commitment to writing. “Very few writers in India survive solely through their writing. Ruskin decided early in life that he wanted to be a writer and remained true to that decision. He believed in words and never compromised them,” Amarendra shares.
He also admires Ruskin’s simplicity and optimism. Despite growing up in difficult circumstances and facing financial struggles, Ruskin remained content with who he was. “His honesty and frankness are what I admire the most. I also see a bit of myself in his journey,” he narrates.
Several moments in Lone Fox Dancing resonated with Amarendra personally. Ruskin’s reflections on loneliness, friendship and growing up reminded him of his own life. “I felt as though I was living in the places he described and reliving those memories with him,” he says.
Surprisingly, Amarendra found the translation process effortless. “To me, Ruskin Bond is first a child at heart, not merely a celebrated author. Though I have never met him, I feel I understand him through his writing,” he notes. He credits Ruskin’s simple, elegant English for making the work enjoyable. “I felt as though I was walking beside him through different stages of his life. There was immense joy in translating this book,” he adds.
At 73, Amarendra says he wants to spend the next few years reading, travelling and translating. While he has no specific project in mind, he admits he would like to translate another of Ruskin’s shorter works.
For publisher Tirupati Kiran, the project was a personal dream. “Ruskin Bond and I share the same birthday, and I grew up reading his books,” he says. Keen to introduce international literature to Telugu readers, Kiran acquired the translation rights and entrusted the work to Amarendra. Meeting Ruskin in person and presenting him with the Telugu edition, he says, remains one of the proudest moments of his publishing journey.