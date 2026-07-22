Can daily eye makeup harm your eyes?

That is why everyday makeup hygiene deserves as much attention as the products themselves. Kiran says people often overlook the importance of cleaning the tools that come into contact with their skin and eyes. “Brushes, sponges and applicators need to be cleaned regularly because they can collect bacteria and even fungus over time. If you do not have time to wash them every day, alcohol based brush sanitisers can be used in between, but brushes should still be washed at least once a week and replaced if they are damaged or show signs of fungal growth,” she expresses.