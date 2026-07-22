Can daily eye makeup harm your eyes?

Can wearing eyeliner, kajal or mascara every day really block the tiny oil glands in your eyelids? A viral social media reel showing a woman undergoing eyelid surgery after wearing eye makeup has left many people wondering if their everyday beauty routine could be doing more harm than good. While the video has sparked concern, eye specialists say there is more to the story. Makeup itself is not usually the problem. Instead, it is the way it is applied, removed and cared for over time that can make the difference.
Although the viral reel has led many people to question whether daily eye makeup is safe, doctors say the claim needs a bit more context. “The concept requires refinement, but it is partially true. Although wearing makeup daily does not always result in clogged oil glands, it can exacerbate meibomian gland blockage and dry eye symptoms if it is applied too close to the lash line, improperly removed, or paired with oily cleansers and poor lid hygiene,” explains Dr Bhanu Prakash M, senior consultant cataract, cornea and refractive surgeon at Yashoda Hospitals.
From a makeup artist’s perspective too, the products people use and the habits they adopt after applying makeup matter just as much as the makeup itself. “I think using good quality products that are actually tested and safe to use on the skin, especially in sensitive areas like the eyes, is important. Makeup should always be removed before going to bed because sleeping with it can clog pores, cause breakouts, and harm the skin if proper aftercare and skincare are not followed,” says makeup artist Kiran Ved.
Understanding the role of these tiny glands also helps explain why they are so important for eye health. “The meibomian glands are tiny oil glands in the upper and lower eyelids that help prevent tears from evaporating too quickly. When they get blocked, early signs can include dry, burning, gritty, irritated, or watery eyes and eyelid redness,” says Dr Bhanu.
While makeup has become the focus of the conversation, experts point out that blocked oil glands are not something only makeup users experience. “People who apply makeup are not the only ones. Although anybody can get it, those with dry eyes, blepharitis, contact lens wear, advanced age, and occasionally specific drugs or environmental exposure are more likely to have it; cosmetic abuse may be an additional trigger rather than the only cause,” he explains.
That is why everyday makeup hygiene deserves as much attention as the products themselves. Kiran says people often overlook the importance of cleaning the tools that come into contact with their skin and eyes. “Brushes, sponges and applicators need to be cleaned regularly because they can collect bacteria and even fungus over time. If you do not have time to wash them every day, alcohol based brush sanitisers can be used in between, but brushes should still be washed at least once a week and replaced if they are damaged or show signs of fungal growth,” she expresses.
Thoroughly removing makeup is another habit that experts believe should never be skipped. “Highly pigmented kajal, mascara and eyeliner often need more than one cleanse. Double cleansing is non-negotiable. Start with an oil-based cleanser or cleansing balm, then follow it with a gentle face wash. No matter how tired you are, never sleep with makeup on. Removing it completely is just as important as brushing your teeth before bed,” Kiran adds.
The way makeup is applied can also influence eye health over time. “Keep eyeliner and kajal away from the waterline, avoid sharing eye cosmetics, replace old products regularly, and never sleep with makeup on,” narrates Dr Bhanu.
Even if a blockage does occur, doctors say it can usually be treated successfully if addressed early. “Warm compresses, eyelid massage, lid hygiene and lubricating drops help most patients. Surgery is typically only recommended when conservative treatment is ineffective for a persistent chalazion or refractory blocked gland, or when the lump continues to recur or impairs vision,” Dr Bhanu acknowledges.
The viral reel may have started the conversation, but experts say it should not be a reason to fear eye makeup altogether. Instead, it is a reminder that healthy eyes depend on simple, consistent habits. Choosing reliable products, keeping brushes clean, removing makeup properly every night and paying attention to early signs of discomfort can go a long way in protecting your eyes.