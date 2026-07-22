Garvit and Priyansh: We never make music thinking about trends

With a Netflix project and their first album in the works, the duo have plenty to look forward to. Yet, they say what keeps them returning to the studio every day isn’t success or recognition, but the simple joy of making music. “I think the feeling of sukoon and happiness we get from making music, and even listening to our own music, keeps us going because it always uplifts our mood. New music keeps inspiring me, and sometimes even a single element is enough to make me think we can create something amazing with it. I start working on it, make him listen to it, and then we begin creating music and magic together,” the duo concluded.