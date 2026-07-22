Garvit and Priyansh: We never make music thinking about trends

Soft melodies, honest lyrics and a thoughtful mix of classical influences and contemporary indie music have helped Garvit and Priyansh carve a space for themselves in India’s independent music scene. Over the years, the singer-songwriter duo has built a loyal following with songs that feel deeply personal yet relatable. Tracks like Kahe Mose, Theher Ja, Raaziyan, Rang and Jiya Mera have resonated with listeners for their warmth and emotional depth. During their recent visit to Hyderabad for their Kaahe Mose India Tour, the duo sat down with CE to talk about their journey, the stories behind their music and everything they’ve learnt along the way.
Talking about their first time performing in Hyderabad, the duo shared, “This was our first time performing in Hyderabad, and it was a great experience for us and everyone watching.”
The overwhelming response from listeners was what eventually brought them to Hyderabad. “We were not sure if we were going to perform in Hyderabad. However, we received a lot of requests on Instagram and really wanted to add a couple of cities in South India, which is how Hyderabad became a part of the tour,” Priyansh expressed.
For Garvit and Priyansh, one decision changed the course of their careers. Moving to Mumbai together in 2022 gave them the chance to build a studio, spend every day creating music and grow together as artists. “When you actually live together, you make songs together every day and learn a lot. I think we both became the turning point of our journey,” Garvit expressed.
Although Kahe Mose became their breakout hit, they insist they never chase trends or write songs with the hope that they’ll go viral. Reflecting on the song’s success, Priyansh narrated, “For us, every song is the same, and with Kahe Mose, people started connecting with it, whether it was the chorus or the second half. We also got the biggest endorsement we could have ever received from Arijit Singh dada, and I think that elevated the song’s journey even more.”
Their creative process is equally uncomplicated. “There are a lot of processes, but what we recently started focusing on is finding the right composition. We create a lot of melodies and keep the one that fits or the one we like the most. Then we work on the lyrics and the situation, trying to capture the soul through the melody and add more soul to the lyrics,” Garvit stated.
Even as music trends continue to change, the duo remain focused on creating songs they genuinely connect with. Sharing their thoughts on why soulful music continues to find listeners, they shared, “We never make music thinking about trends. We make music that we like.”
When asked to recommend one song to someone hearing their music for the first time, both instantly chose Theher Ja. Smiling, they shared, “Taaki woh log bhi thair jaaye humare paas.” (Smiles)
With a Netflix project and their first album in the works, the duo have plenty to look forward to. Yet, they say what keeps them returning to the studio every day isn’t success or recognition, but the simple joy of making music. “I think the feeling of sukoon and happiness we get from making music, and even listening to our own music, keeps us going because it always uplifts our mood. New music keeps inspiring me, and sometimes even a single element is enough to make me think we can create something amazing with it. I start working on it, make him listen to it, and then we begin creating music and magic together,” the duo concluded.