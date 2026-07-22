Hyderabad cab driver arrested for allegedly raping cabin crew member

HYDERABAD: Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) Outpost police arrested a 23-year-old cab driver for allegedly raping a cabin crew member after diverting the vehicle to a secluded place on Monday. The accused identified as Errapogu Prashanth Kumar, a resident of Shamshabad and a native of the Wanaparthy district.

According to the police, the woman had booked the cab to go to the airport on Monday. While on their way, the driver diverted the car to a secluded place near an under construction building near to a school. He reportedly told her that he needed to go for toilet.

After stepping out of the vehicle, he approached her from behind, held her, threatened and sexually assaulted her. The incident reportedly occurred on Monday afternoon.

Upon receiving the complaint, the police registered a case and launched an investigation. With the help of technical evidence, officers apprehended the accused and sent him to judicial remand. Further investigation is underway.