Telangana gig workers announce flash strike during peak hours today

The forum has warned that if the government and aggregator companies fail to address their demands, workers will launch an indefinite statewide strike after August 8.

The one-day “Breakdown Flash Strike”, called by the Telangana App-Based Drivers Forum (TADF), is expected to impact services operated through platforms including Ola, Uber, Rapido, Swiggy, Zomato, Zepto, Blinkit and Porter. According to Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) president Shaik Salauddin, more than two lakh gig and platform workers are expected to participate in the protest in the state.

The strike will be demand-based, with drivers and delivery partners staying offline during peak booking hours, resulting in longer waiting times and reduced availability of cabs, autos and delivery services. Commuters travelling to airports and railway stations have been advised to make alternate travel arrangements.