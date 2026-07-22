Trainee IPS officer moves Telangana HC to quash FIR in sexual assault case

HYDERABAD: Trainee IPS officer Mulagani Uday Krishna Reddy has approached the Telangana High Court seeking to quash an FIR registered against him on allegations of sexual harassment, assault, criminal intimidation and offences under the Information Technology Act.

He filed a criminal petition challenging the FIR registered on July 18, 2026, at Attapur police station under Sections 74, 75, 77, 78, 79, 127(2) and 351(2) of BNS, 2023, and Sections 66E and 67A of the IT Act, 2000.

The complaint was lodged by a fellow trainee IPS officer alleging that since June 23, 2026, Uday had subjected her to continuous harassment by sending sexually abusive WhatsApp messages, using derogatory language and making offensive remarks about her in the presence of fellow trainees. She also alleged that he forcibly took her mobile phone, compelled her to disclose its password, confined her in his room, assaulted her by pulling her hair, attempted to strangulate her, threatened her with a knife and prevented her from leaving. She also alleged that he secretly recorded a private video of her and forwarded it to her husband to blackmail and intimidate her.