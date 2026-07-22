Trainee IPS officer moves Telangana HC to quash FIR in sexual assault case

HYDERABAD: Trainee IPS officer Mulagani Uday Krishna Reddy has approached the Telangana High Court seeking to quash an FIR registered against him on allegations of sexual harassment, assault, criminal intimidation and offences under the Information Technology Act.
He filed a criminal petition challenging the FIR registered on July 18, 2026, at Attapur police station under Sections 74, 75, 77, 78, 79, 127(2) and 351(2) of BNS, 2023, and Sections 66E and 67A of the IT Act, 2000.
The complaint was lodged by a fellow trainee IPS officer alleging that since June 23, 2026, Uday had subjected her to continuous harassment by sending sexually abusive WhatsApp messages, using derogatory language and making offensive remarks about her in the presence of fellow trainees. She also alleged that he forcibly took her mobile phone, compelled her to disclose its password, confined her in his room, assaulted her by pulling her hair, attempted to strangulate her, threatened her with a knife and prevented her from leaving. She also alleged that he secretly recorded a private video of her and forwarded it to her husband to blackmail and intimidate her.
In his quash petition, Uday contended that the allegations were false and arose from a consensual relationship that later deteriorated. He relied on photographs and videos to contend that the relationship was consensual and to dispute the allegations of force and coercion.
Meanwhile, doctors at Jayanthi Super Specialty Hospital, where Uday was admitted on Monday, said on Tuesday that he was stable and likely to be discharged on Wednesday.
Doctors said body samples sent for examination tested negative for poison and drugs, and indicated only an overdose of alcohol.
According to the doctors, he is suspected to have lost consciousness due to excessive alcohol consumption.
Meanwhile, Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar visited the SVPNPA on Tuesday and inquired about the incident. The police department has handed over the investigation to Inspector Jyothsna, who will work under the supervision of Women Safety DCP P Lavanya Naik Jadav.