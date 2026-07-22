Weaving the future: Jayanti Reddy’s contemporary ode to Banaras

Long before it became her signature, Banarasi weaving was Jayanti Reddy’s first love, the fabric she instinctively gravitated toward as a child, and still reaches for today. That enduring fascination now takes centre stage in her latest collection, the Banarasi Edit, a love letter to one of India’s most iconic textile traditions. For her, this is more than revival, it’s reinterpretation, an attempt to bring Banaras textile into a contemporary narrative without losing its soul. In a conversation with CE, the designer traces her lifelong relationship with handwoven textiles, reflects on the quiet grandeur of Hyderabad, and the years spent alongside weavers in Banaras — learning looms, zari, and card-punching firsthand and more.
Excerpts
When did handwoven textiles become central to your designs?
Textiles have always been at the heart of my creative language. Growing up in India, I was constantly surrounded by extraordinary craftsmanship — whether in heirloom sarees, temple architecture, or the quiet artistry of local weaving traditions. Over time, I realised that handwoven textiles were not just fabrics, but living narratives of culture, patience, and legacy. As my brand evolved, I became increasingly drawn to preserving these narratives while presenting them through a more contemporary lens. Handwoven textiles offered me the perfect medium — they carry history, yet they also possess an incredible versatility that allows them to feel relevant, powerful, and timeless in modern wardrobes.
What continues to challenge you creatively after establishing such a strong design identity?
The largest creative challenge is constant evolution without losing authenticity. Once a brand develops a clear identity, there’s a responsibility to remain true to its core while still surprising your audience. For me, that means continuously reimagining heritage textiles, silhouettes, and craftsmanship in ways that feel fresh, emotionally resonant, and culturally respectful. I’m deeply inspired by pushing boundaries — whether through sustainability, unconventional textile pairings, or reinterpreting traditional Indian couture for a new generation. Creativity, for me, lies in honouring the past while continuing to design for the future fearlessly
What inspired the Banarasi Edit?
The Banarasi Edit is deeply personal for me. Ever since I was young, Banarasi textiles were always my first choice. Even as a child, I was instinctively drawn to the richness, grandeur, and artistry of a Banarasi weave. To this day, when it comes to choosing a saree, my first instinct is always Banaras. The edit was born from that lifelong admiration. Banaras represents one of India’s most extraordinary textile legacies, and I wanted to celebrate its beauty in a way that felt both reverential and relevant. More than revival, this collection was about reinterpretation — bringing the magnificence of Banarasi craftsmanship into a contemporary narrative while preserving the soul, elegance, and authenticity that make it so timeless.
How does the city influence your design style?
Hyderabad has profoundly shaped my design perspective. It is a city where regal history, old-world craftsmanship, and contemporary sophistication coexist beautifully. From its architecture and pearls to its understated opulence, Hyderabad embodies a kind of refined grandeur that deeply resonates with my aesthetics. That influence often reflects in my work through rich detailing, layered storytelling, and a sense of elegance that feels both rooted and modern. The city constantly reminds me that tradition and innovation can exist in perfect harmony.
How closely do you collaborate with weavers during the design process?
My relationship with Banarasi weaving and this whole process goes back a long way! Earlier in my career, I spent days at a time in Banaras working closely with weavers, understanding every layer of the process firsthand. From studying the intricacies of the textile itself, to witnessing how the looms functioned, learning the card-punching process, selecting zari, and truly understanding the immense craftsmanship behind each weave — it was an invaluable part of my journey as a designer. Those experiences gave me a profound respect not just for the textile, but for the artisan communities who sustain this extraordinary legacy.
Today, while technology has made the process far more seamless and efficient, with much of our communication and development happening remotely, our involvement remains just as strong. We continue to work very closely with artisans, supporting them at every stage, ensuring that their craftsmanship is preserved, celebrated, and meaningfully sustained.