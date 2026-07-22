Weaving the future: Jayanti Reddy’s contemporary ode to Banaras

How closely do you collaborate with weavers during the design process?

My relationship with Banarasi weaving and this whole process goes back a long way! Earlier in my career, I spent days at a time in Banaras working closely with weavers, understanding every layer of the process firsthand. From studying the intricacies of the textile itself, to witnessing how the looms functioned, learning the card-punching process, selecting zari, and truly understanding the immense craftsmanship behind each weave — it was an invaluable part of my journey as a designer. Those experiences gave me a profound respect not just for the textile, but for the artisan communities who sustain this extraordinary legacy.



Today, while technology has made the process far more seamless and efficient, with much of our communication and development happening remotely, our involvement remains just as strong. We continue to work very closely with artisans, supporting them at every stage, ensuring that their craftsmanship is preserved, celebrated, and meaningfully sustained.