Why women shouldn’t normalise severe period pain

For years, actress Shamita Shetty believed that the pain she experienced was just another part of being a woman. It was only after living with persistent symptoms and struggling to get the right diagnosis that she discovered she had endometriosis and was also going through perimenopause. Her story has resonated with many women who continue to dismiss severe period pain, fatigue and hormonal changes as something they simply have to live with. Experts say recognising these symptoms early can make a significant difference to health and quality of life.