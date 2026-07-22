World Brain Day: Protecting your brain at every age

The overworked brain

Stress has become an unavoidable part of modern work life, but Dr Ramakrishna Chowdhary Y, HOD, neurosurgery at Arete Hospitals, says chronic stress without recovery can gradually affect brain function. “A certain amount of stress helps us stay alert and productive. The problem begins when there’s no opportunity for the brain to recover. If someone is constantly juggling deadlines, sleeping poorly and living under pressure for months, concentration, memory and emotional control naturally begin to suffer,” he notes.

