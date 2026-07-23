A peaceful pause in the heart of the city

As CE checked into the property, the experience began on a calm note with a seamless check-in process, followed by some much-needed downtime in the comfortable room. The soothing ambience made it easy to switch off from the outside world. Dressed in cosy clothes, we ordered an in-room meal, though the service was slightly delayed. The evening was then spent watching a movie on the room’s screen before settling into a restful night’s sleep, aided by a soft bed and plush pillows. The next morning began with a refreshing breakfast at the hotel’s buffet restaurant, offering a variety of dishes to start the day. Before checking out, we headed to Ellipaya Karam, one of the restaurants at Yellow Sapphire, for lunch. The meal stood out for its robust flavours and local appeal. From the comforting mutton soup to the aromatic nalli gosht biryani and spicy chicken starters, the dishes were well suited to the Hyderabadi palate.