A peaceful pause in the heart of the city

Sometimes, the best luxury is simply slowing down. In the middle of hectic schedules and constant demands, taking time out to relax and reconnect with oneself has become more important than ever. Located close to DLF Gachibowli, one of Hyderabad’s busiest hubs, Yellow Sapphire offers a quiet retreat for those looking to unwind with family, friends or even by themselves
As CE checked into the property, the experience began on a calm note with a seamless check-in process, followed by some much-needed downtime in the comfortable room. The soothing ambience made it easy to switch off from the outside world. Dressed in cosy clothes, we ordered an in-room meal, though the service was slightly delayed. The evening was then spent watching a movie on the room’s screen before settling into a restful night’s sleep, aided by a soft bed and plush pillows. The next morning began with a refreshing breakfast at the hotel’s buffet restaurant, offering a variety of dishes to start the day. Before checking out, we headed to Ellipaya Karam, one of the restaurants at Yellow Sapphire, for lunch. The meal stood out for its robust flavours and local appeal. From the comforting mutton soup to the aromatic nalli gosht biryani and spicy chicken starters, the dishes were well suited to the Hyderabadi palate.
During our visit, we also spoke to Praveen Kumar Goli, founder and director of Yellow Sapphire Hotels, about the philosophy behind the property. “At Yellow Sapphire Hotels, we don’t just build hotels; we create spaces where every guest feels valued, comfortable and truly at home. Our commitment has always been to deliver thoughtful hospitality with unwavering consistency. We aim to offer a comfortable stay for every individual and ensure that they leave happy,” he said.
Overall, the experience at Yellow Sapphire combined comfort, good food and a sense of calm, making it an ideal escape for anyone seeking a peaceful break within the city.