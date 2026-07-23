Imtiaz Ali: People in Hyderabad are the craziest about cinema

Surprisingly, what unsettles him most is not a blank page but a finished film. Reflecting on what stays with him after watching his own films, he admitted, “Because I have never encountered a finished film. I watched Main Vaapas Aaunga recently for the first time, and even then I felt some things were still incomplete. They are very small things, not quotable moments, but details like a line from Nirvair Grewal's last conversation in the car that could have been cut, or Keenu's pause before entering the storeroom with Jiya. I do not want to look for what could have been better, but those things naturally come to my mind.” Imtiaz further added, “When I watch other people's films, I just watch them. However, while watching my own films, I keep thinking about what comes to my mind and what could have been better. I watched The Odyssey a couple of days back and was just blown away. Of course, I am a literature student and have studied The Odyssey, so I was not thinking about what could have been better because everything was good.”