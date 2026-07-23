Rain fails to deter devotees at Balkampet Yellamma Rathotsavam in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Torrential rain failed to dampen the spirit of devotion as hundreds of devotees thronged the Sri Balkampet Yellamma temple on Wednesday evening for the annual Rathotsavam, marking the culmination of the Yellamma Ammavari Kalyanam festivities.

Despite heavy showers, devotees enthusiastically pulled the decorated chariot of Goddess Yellamma through the rain-soaked streets amid chants, drumbeats and traditional folk performances. The procession followed the celestial wedding of the goddess held on Tuesday and symbolised her blessing devotees as the chariot passed through surrounding localities.

Following special rituals at the temple, the procession moved through SS Bakery, Abhilasha Towers and Sriram Nagar X Roads before returning to the shrine. Pothurajus, traditional drummers and devotional music accompanied the chariot, while decorative lighting and floral arrangements added to the festive atmosphere.

The streets around Balkampet were packed with devotees, many of whom braved the rain to witness the spectacle.

Police made elaborate security and traffic arrangements, while the state government provided barricades, sanitation facilities and drinking water for devotees. The peaceful conclusion of the Rathotsavam marked the end of this year’s celebrations at one of Telangana’s most revered temples.