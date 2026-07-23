Sairaah: Hyderabad has always felt Like home to my music

There are cities that simply host a concert, and there are cities that become part of the story. For Sairaah, Hyderabad has always belonged to the second kind. As her Half Million Tour makes its way across India — with stops in Sydney and Melbourne still to come — the singer brought her music to Air Live Gachibowli in Hyderabad recently, a city she describes with unmistakable warmth. In a candid conversation with CE, the singer reflects on what draws her back to Hyderabad, how the city’s live music scene is quietly coming into its own, and what it really means to build a career as an independent artist.
“Hyderabad has always felt like a city that genuinely listens. Every time I’ve performed here, I’ve felt a strong connection with the audience. There’s a beautiful mix of people and they all come together because of their love for music. I’m excited to bring the Half Million Tour here and create a memorable evening with everyone who shows up,” she shares.
That sense of connection, she believes, has only deepened over the years. “I think audiences today are far more open to discovering new music than they were a few years ago,” she reflects, adding, “Earlier, people would mostly come to hear songs they already knew. Now, they’re willing to connect with original music and support independent artists too. Hyderabad audiences, especially, have become more curious and engaged, which is great for the indie scene.”
While the city is often celebrated for its food and heritage, Sairaah is quick to point out that its live music culture is growing just as rapidly. “I think Hyderabad is quietly becoming one of the most exciting cities for independent music. It has a young audience, great venues, and people who are willing to explore different genres. While cities like Mumbai and Bengaluru have traditionally been known for indie music, Hyderabad is building its own identity and becoming an important stop for artists touring across the country,” she expresses.
Sufi Bollywood has always been one of her favourite genres to perform in Hyderabad. The Half Million Tour itself carries deep personal and professional meaning for her. “Personally, it represents gratitude. Every follower, listener and person who has attended a show has contributed to this journey. Professionally, it’s a reminder that consistency matters. The Half Million Tour isn’t just about a number; it’s about celebrating the community that has grown around the music over the years,” she says.
Her songwriting, too, is deeply personal, though not every experience finds its way into a song. “Not every experience needs to become a song. Some moments are meant to stay personal,” she notes, adding, “Usually, if I feel a story can help someone else relate, heal, or feel understood, I’m more likely to write about it or sing a song about it to make them feel those emotions alongside me. But there are certain emotions and experiences that I choose to keep for myself, and I think that balance is important.”
Looking beyond India, Sairaah feels it’s the authenticity and cultural identity that resonate most with international audiences. She highlights, “I think it’s the authenticity and cultural identity. Indian independent music today is incredibly diverse. Artists are blending global influences with local languages, stories, and sounds. That uniqueness is what makes it interesting for listeners across the world. People are always drawn to something that feels genuine and rooted in its own culture.”
As for what’s next, Sairaah’s focus right now is on making the Half Million Tour as special as it can be. “Right now, the focus is on making the Half Million Tour as special as possible. Beyond that, our new song Teri Meri is streaming on all major platforms and I’m excited for people to go and listen. We’re coming up with more live shows, and some exciting collaborations that I can’t reveal just yet. I’m looking forward to creating more experiences that bring people together through music,” she concludes.