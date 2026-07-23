Sairaah: Hyderabad has always felt Like home to my music

There are cities that simply host a concert, and there are cities that become part of the story. For Sairaah, Hyderabad has always belonged to the second kind. As her Half Million Tour makes its way across India — with stops in Sydney and Melbourne still to come — the singer brought her music to Air Live Gachibowli in Hyderabad recently, a city she describes with unmistakable warmth. In a candid conversation with CE, the singer reflects on what draws her back to Hyderabad, how the city’s live music scene is quietly coming into its own, and what it really means to build a career as an independent artist.