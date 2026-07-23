WCB Robotics: Reimagining Building Maintenance with ELMO

What was the biggest technical challenge you had to overcome?

The biggest technical challenge in something like this is the sheer number of technical challenges. We have a new problem coming up every week.

One challenge was automation — how do you autonomously move a robot on a façade without using a camera? If you use a camera, everybody inside has privacy concerns. We tried around 50 different sensors, and every sensor had some downside. Eventually, we settled on our current custom IR-based sensing system, which feeds into different algorithms at different levels to figure out where the robot is on the glass and move it accordingly. Developing that algorithm was very technically challenging.

The suction cup has also been a major challenge because it needs to produce suction, lightweight, highly reliable, and work over gaps and obstacles. The list of requirements is enormous. We obviously have our patent on the design, but even that only describes the outer shell. The optimisations inside required a lot of work.

The motion systems and algorithms have also been challenging. A car has electronic stability control and an anti-lock braking system. We hear about them, but we don’t usually get to build them. We had to design electronic versions of those systems for our robot.

A car may have to climb a 30-degree hill at worst. Our robot climbs vertically, turns around on a vertical surface and then comes back down while moving sideways. All these motions are technically challenging because the orientation relative to gravity is constantly changing.

We had to design electronic stability control, an anti-lock braking system, wheel torque distribution, and grip detection systems. Rather than one single challenge, it has been the number of systems we have had to design.

If I had to pick one, the cleaning system and the suction system were particularly challenging. The cleaning system is our own design and uses water, which is tricky on a vertical surface. Our robot grips the glass, but if the glass is wet, the grip won’t be very good. Yet we are using water, so we have to ensure that 100 per cent of the water is removed before the robot moves over that section again. Making that work consistently and repeatedly has been the hardest part.



