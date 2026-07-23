Woman stabs mom-in-law over property dispute in Telangana

HYDERABAD: A 33-year-old woman was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly attempting to murder her 57-year-old mother-in-law over a long-standing property dispute at Erukala Basthi in Chilakalaguda.

The accused, identified as D Vijaya Laxmi, allegedly attacked Devarai Padmavathi with a kitchen knife on Tuesday morning while the victim was alone on the first floor of their house.

According to Chilakalaguda police, Vijaya Laxmi allegedly grabbed Padmavathi by the hair, dragged her inside the house and stabbed her on the neck and fingers with the intention of killing her.

Neighbours respond to cries, rush victim to hospital

Hearing the victim’s cries for help, neighbours rushed to the spot and shifted her to Gandhi Hospital, where she underwent emergency treatment.

Police said the two had been involved in a long-standing dispute over ownership of the family house, and preliminary investigation suggests the attack stemmed from the property row.

Vijaya Laxmi was arrested on Wednesday and produced before a court, which remanded her to judicial custody. Further probe is under way.