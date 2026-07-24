24/7 premium taxi service launched at Hyderabad airport

HYDERABAD: A dedicated 24/7 premium airport taxi service has been launched at Hyderabad Airport to provide passengers with safe, reliable, and seamless last-mile connectivity from the airport. A fleet of more than 200 sedans and SUVs will operate round the clock throughout the year, including during peak travel periods and holidays, to ensure consistent availability and operational efficiency.

According to GMR Hyderabad International Airport (GHIAL), passengers can book the taxis at designated counters in the arrivals area, through a mobile application, or via self-service booking kiosks. After completing the booking process, passengers can board their assigned cab from the designated pick-up bay at the arrivals terminal.

The service is currently available for travel within Hyderabad city. Airport authorities said vehicles stationed at designated ramps will be continuously monitored to ensure passenger safety and maintain service quality.