CCS cops arrest five QNet associates in Goa

HYDERABAD: The Central Crime Station (CCS) of the Hyderabad police arrested five independent representatives of QNet from a resort in Goa in connection with a multi-level marketing (MLM) and money-circulation scheme.

The accused were identified as Mohammed Fawaz (28), Aswin Suresh (27), Vinu alias Vinu Johnson D’Cruz (32), Manoj Ravindran Nair Subbalakshmi (34) and Varikottuchalil Sivarajan Balraj, all natives of Kerala.

Police said the case was registered based on a complaint by Sardar Sharanpal Singh, who said that while searching for gym space in Hyderabad and Bengaluru, he was contacted by Mohammed Fawaz through Instagram. He was allegedly lured to Bengaluru on July 9 with the promise of a lucrative business opportunity.

The accused allegedly introduced him to QNET (Vihaan Direct Selling India Pvt. Ltd.), falsely portraying it as a legitimate luxury-goods business linked to the QI Group. They allegedly used fabricated success stories, presentations and peer pressure to induce him to invest Rs 7.5 lakh.

The complainant was allegedly pressured to immediately transfer Rs 30,000 as a booking amount to secure a position in the business and gain entry to a leadership event in Goa. Believing the claims, he transferred the amount via UPI to Fawaz before approaching the police.

During the investigation, police learnt that several QNet representatives would be attending the Ocean 25th anniversary event at Candolim in North Goa. A CCS team raided the venue and apprehended the five accused after some suspects allegedly attempted to flee.

After completing legal formalities, the accused were produced before the Judicial Magistrate First Class, Mapusa, who granted a transit warrant for their transfer to Hyderabad.

Police seized three cars — a Toyota Fortuner, a Kia vehicle and an MG Hector — along with five mobile phones. Efforts are on to trace the remaining accused, and further investigation is under way.