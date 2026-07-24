Hyderabad realty market defies global uncertainty, sees strong housing demand

HYDERABAD: Despite the West Asia conflict and global economic uncertainty slowing housing sales in several Indian cities, Hyderabad’s real estate market continues to remain resilient, backed by strong demand, rising property prices and robust infrastructure, as per CREDAI Hyderabad.

Announcing the CREDAI Hyderabad Property Show 2026, to be held from August 28 to 30 at HITEX Exhibition Centre, the association said Hyderabad recorded over 19,000 residential sales during the first half of 2026, while average housing prices crossed Rs 8,250 per sq ft.

Nearly 20,000 new housing units were launched during the period, while unsold inventory stood at around 56,000 units, reflecting the city’s longer project completion cycle.

CREDAI city chapter president N Jaideep Reddy said expectations of a price correction were unrealistic given Hyderabad’s growth trajectory. Referring to this year’s theme, “Rate Aagadhu, Demand Thaggadhu”, he said strong demand and rising construction costs would continue to support prices.

Developers said the West Asia conflict had increased the cost of steel, copper, aluminium, glass, tiles, paints, freight, labour and land, making any significant reduction in apartment prices unlikely.

President-elect B Jagannath Rao said property prices in prime locations such as Gachibowli had nearly doubled in recent years and urged buyers not to delay purchases.

The three-day property show will feature over 100 RERA-approved residential and commercial projects, with banks providing home loan assistance and experts conducting sessions for prospective buyers.