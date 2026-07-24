Land grabbers create halla gulla, we act with iron hand: HYDRAA chief

Land grabbers deliberately create “halla gulla” (uproar) and manufacture controversies to slow down HYDRAA’s work, Commissioner AV Ranganath says, asserting that the agency will continue to act with an “iron hand” against encroachments on lakes and government land. In an exclusive interview with TNIE’s S Bachan Jeet Singh, Ranganath rejects allegations that HYDRAA targets the poor, saying the agency strictly follows court orders and that the government even provides 2BHK houses to displaced families. Excerpts:

There are allegations that HYDRAA is acting against the poor and protects the rich.

People have seen HYDRAA’s functioning over the past two years. Thousands have voluntarily approached the agency with their grievances, and people have organised rallies in support of HYDRAA without anyone mobilising them. Support has come from all corners of the city, and there is now a growing demand to extend HYDRAA’s model across Telangana. The grievances we receive through Prajavani also reflect public confidence in the agency. Today, even residents of bastis and colonies tell encroachers that they will complain to HYDRAA if their lands are grabbed. This is a hard-earned reputation and reflects the trust people have in the institution.

Actually, there is no truth in the allegation that HYDRAA targets the poor. The land-grabbing mafia is trying to tarnish the agency’s image for its own interests. Habitual land sharks see HYDRAA as an obstacle to their activities and are creating a false narrative against us. We have not displaced any poor person. Where genuine families are affected because of encroachments in the Full Tank Level (FTL) of lakes, the state government is providing 2BHK houses to eligible beneficiaries. The government has adopted a clear policy that poor people displaced during HYDRAA’s encroachment removal drives will be rehabilitated through this scheme.