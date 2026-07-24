Land grabbers create halla gulla, we act with iron hand: HYDRAA chief

Land grabbers deliberately create “halla gulla” (uproar) and manufacture controversies to slow down HYDRAA’s work, Commissioner AV Ranganath says, asserting that the agency will continue to act with an “iron hand” against encroachments on lakes and government land. In an exclusive interview with TNIE’s S Bachan Jeet Singh, Ranganath rejects allegations that HYDRAA targets the poor, saying the agency strictly follows court orders and that the government even provides 2BHK houses to displaced families. Excerpts:
There are allegations that HYDRAA is acting against the poor and protects the rich.
People have seen HYDRAA’s functioning over the past two years. Thousands have voluntarily approached the agency with their grievances, and people have organised rallies in support of HYDRAA without anyone mobilising them. Support has come from all corners of the city, and there is now a growing demand to extend HYDRAA’s model across Telangana. The grievances we receive through Prajavani also reflect public confidence in the agency. Today, even residents of bastis and colonies tell encroachers that they will complain to HYDRAA if their lands are grabbed. This is a hard-earned reputation and reflects the trust people have in the institution.
Actually, there is no truth in the allegation that HYDRAA targets the poor. The land-grabbing mafia is trying to tarnish the agency’s image for its own interests. Habitual land sharks see HYDRAA as an obstacle to their activities and are creating a false narrative against us. We have not displaced any poor person. Where genuine families are affected because of encroachments in the Full Tank Level (FTL) of lakes, the state government is providing 2BHK houses to eligible beneficiaries. The government has adopted a clear policy that poor people displaced during HYDRAA’s encroachment removal drives will be rehabilitated through this scheme.
Where private patta lands are acquired, owners are compensated through Transferable Development Rights (TDR) certificates. There is currently a high demand for TDRs in the market. We have also constituted a dedicated TDR Processing Cell with three to four officers to monitor the process and coordinate with district collectors and municipal commissioners to ensure timely processing.
There are allegations that HYDRAA has gone soft on influential people, including AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan. What is your response?
In the Pawan Kalyan case, he purchased 10 acres of land at Janwada in 2014 from four farmers through registered sale deeds. At that time, the land had not been notified as lake land. In 2016, a preliminary notification declared
seven acres of the land as part of the lake’s Full Tank Level (FTL), and a final notification was issued in 2024. Of the total 10 acres, seven acres now fall within the FTL, while three acres are outside it.
Our inquiry found that he had neither altered the contours nor topography of the lake nor dumped debris or obstructed water flow. Although fencing was erected around the property, it did not impede the natural flow of water. The only issue was that fencing should not have been erected within the FTL. He possesses patta documents for the land. Other than that, there was no encroachment or attempt to grab the lake. HYDRAA immediately conducted an inquiry, and the team concluded that there was no prima facie evidence of lake grabbing or disturbance of the lake’s topography.
Controversies appear to follow HYDRAA ...
The controversies arise because we are acting against land grabbers. They do not surrender land easily and deliberately create “halla gulla” and controversies, believing HYDRAA will slow down or back off. This has been their strategy all along.
Most civil servants naturally try to avoid controversy, and land grabbers exploit this. If anyone believes there is a genuine issue, intellectuals and members of civil society are welcome to visit the site and verify whether HYDRAA is acting on government land or private land. We have nothing to hide.
The controversies stem from our action against land grabbers. They are trying to tarnish HYDRAA’s image because our focus is on major encroachers. At the same time, public support for the agency continues to grow, as reflected in rallies demanding that HYDRAA’s model be expanded across the state.
What action has been initiated against officials who granted building permissions in FTL and buffer zones?
We have written to the state government seeking action against all officials found responsible. In some cases, criminal cases have been registered, while disciplinary proceedings have been initiated in others. Some cases have also been referred to Vigilance and Enforcement and the Anti-Corruption Bureau. Many violations were found to be recent, although some approvals had been fraudulently obtained as far back as the early 2000s.
You are regularly appearing before courts in encroachment cases. How do you approach these hearings?
I have personally appeared before the court in two cases — Vattinagulapally and Gopanpally — and attended a few other hearings online. HYDRAA follows court orders scrupulously. At times, there may be differences in the interpretation of court orders between the petitioners and the agency. We continue to strengthen our legal arguments and contest every case through the judicial process.
In many cases, people continue construction despite court stays or status quo orders.
While litigation is pending, land grabbers often take the law into their own hands and continue construction. Vattinagulapally and Gopanpally are good examples. Many lakes have been lost in this manner over the years. We cannot undo every historical wrong, but we are determined to protect whatever remains.
The proposed CURE Bill, 2026, will provide statutory status to HYDRAA. What changes will it bring?
HYDRAA will receive a legal charter and statutory powers under the proposed law. A dedicated HYDRAA police station is also proposed to provide statutory backing for enforcement. The agency’s primary focus will remain on preventing illegal constructions affecting water bodies and nala (drain) channels. HYDRAA will not take up every unauthorised construction case. Its mandate will continue to focus on lakes and drainage systems. The Bill is also expected to empower authorities to seal buildings that violate fire safety norms.
HYDRAA’s achievements in the last two years.
HYDRAA has reclaimed government land worth around Rs 1.50 lakh crore through only a few hundred operations — roughly 500 in total. On average, each operation involved land worth more than Rs 100 crore, indicating that the action has largely been against major encroachers rather than small landholders.
HYDRAA’s future course of action?
HYDRAA will intensify its drive against encroachments on government land and water bodies. We will also focus on lake rejuvenation alongside lake protection.
What precautions should people take before purchasing flats or land?
Anyone planning to buy land, particularly near a lake, should carry out proper due diligence. Information is available on the HMDA website, the NRSC’s Bhuvan portal and the government’s Bhu Bharati portal. HYDRAA’s Raksha portal, developed by NRSC, is also in the final stages of trial.
Buyers should make local inquiries about the reputation of the builder and verify whether there is any history of fraud or litigation. Such inquiries often reveal valuable information. We have also held meetings with bankers, real estate agents, CREDAI and developers.
Banks are now conducting more rigorous due diligence before financing projects to ensure that properties have clear legal titles.