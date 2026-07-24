Telangana HC orders Army to protect disputed land from HYDRAA, pauses direction

HYDERABAD: In an unusual order, the Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the deployment of Army personnel to protect a disputed 40-acre property at Lothkunta village in Medchal-Malkajgiri district. The court was hearing a contempt petition alleging wilful violation of court orders by HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath.
The court, however, later kept the operation of the direction in abeyance until further orders after a request by Advocate General A Sudarshan Reddy and adjourned the case to Friday.
The petition was filed by Shanta Sriram Constructions alleging that HYDRAA officials violated subsisting court orders by entering its 40-acre land in Survey Nos. 1 and 2 of Lothkunta village.
Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti noted that records indicated the land falls within an Army zone and took note of allegations that HYDRAA vehicles had entered the property despite judicial directions restraining such interference.
The high court also recorded that three contempt cases had already been filed against the HYDRAA commissioner, observing that the repeated violations amounted to interference with the administration of justice.
In an interim direction, the court asked the registrar general to coordinate with the senior-most brigadier of the Bison formation for the deployment of 10 Army personnel, headed by an officer of the rank of lieutenant colonel, to protect the property.
‘Army may detain HYDRAA officials’
While observing that deployment of the Armed Forces was ordinarily impermissible in such matters, the court said it had lost confidence in the state administration in view of the repeated allegations against HYDRAA. The order further stated that the Army personnel could, if necessary, detain HYDRAA officials and their vehicles and produce them before the court in the event of any further violation.
According to the petitioner, nearly 200 HYDRAA personnel in more than 50 vehicles entered the property on July 18, claiming it was government land, and demolished containers, tin-sheet structures, office furniture and other materials. Appearing for the state, Advocate General A Sudarshan Reddy and Additional Advocate General Md Imran Khan denied the allegations, contending that HYDRAA had not entered the petitioner’s private land. After examining photographs produced by the petitioner, the court made adverse observations against the commissioner, referring to him during the hearing as a “habitual offender”.