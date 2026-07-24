Telangana HC orders Army to protect disputed land from HYDRAA, pauses direction

HYDERABAD: In an unusual order, the Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the deployment of Army personnel to protect a disputed 40-acre property at Lothkunta village in Medchal-Malkajgiri district. The court was hearing a contempt petition alleging wilful violation of court orders by HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath.

The court, however, later kept the operation of the direction in abeyance until further orders after a request by Advocate General A Sudarshan Reddy and adjourned the case to Friday.

The petition was filed by Shanta Sriram Constructions alleging that HYDRAA officials violated subsisting court orders by entering its 40-acre land in Survey Nos. 1 and 2 of Lothkunta village.

Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti noted that records indicated the land falls within an Army zone and took note of allegations that HYDRAA vehicles had entered the property despite judicial directions restraining such interference.

The high court also recorded that three contempt cases had already been filed against the HYDRAA commissioner, observing that the repeated violations amounted to interference with the administration of justice.

In an interim direction, the court asked the registrar general to coordinate with the senior-most brigadier of the Bison formation for the deployment of 10 Army personnel, headed by an officer of the rank of lieutenant colonel, to protect the property.