Telangana: Head constable ends life at police HQ

HYDERABAD: A 40-year-old head constable allegedly died by suicide after shooting himself with his service pistol at the Telangana Police Headquarters in Lakdikapul on Thursday. Police suspect financial distress, including the burden of a recently purchased house, may have driven him to take the extreme step.

The victim, Verukondala Swamy, was a native of Veliminedy village in Chityal mandal of Nalgonda district. He is survived by his wife, Teegula Mounika, and their two children.

According to police, Swamy had been facing financial difficulties and had attempted suicide two or three times in the past. His wife told investigators she feared he might use his service weapon to end his life.

Police said Swamy had recently purchased a house at Kuntloor on the outskirts of Hyderabad. Investigators are probing whether mounting financial liabilities, gambling losses or other addictions contributed to his death. Before taking the extreme step, Swamy allegedly left behind a suicide note requesting that his wife and children not be blamed.

Swamy was serving with the VIII Battalion of the Telangana Special Police (TGSP) at Kondapur and had been attached to the DGP’s office for the past few months as in-charge of the show guards. His duty schedule was from 9 am to 9 am the following day, followed by 24 hours of rest. Police said he reported for duty on July 22. Between 6 am and 7.30 am on Thursday, he allegedly went to the guards’ washroom and shot himself with his service pistol.

Police shifted the body to Osmania General Hospital for postmortem before handing it over to the family for the last rites.

Saifabad police registered a case under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and launched an investigation.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, call Sneha Foundation: 04424640050, Tele Manas: 14416 (available 24x7) or Tata Institute of Social Sciences: 02225521111 (from Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).