Hyundai India Couture Week 2026: Moonlight in motion with Anamika Khanna

Sweeping marble staircases, glittering Venetian chandeliers and corridors steeped in history, perched high above Hyderabad, Taj Falaknuma Palace did more than host a fashion show. It became part of the narrative. As dusk settled over the city, guests ascended into a world where heritage lingered in every archway and moonlight spilled across palace courtyards, setting the stage for an evening where craftsmanship, royalty and contemporary couture existed in perfect harmony.
Against this magnificent backdrop, Anamika Khanna unveiled Moonlit Palace, the opening showcase of Hyundai India Couture Week 2026, with Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas as jewellery partner who presented The Moonlit Legacy — a collection that transformed jewellery from ornament into narrative. Together, the two houses created a seamless dialogue between fashion and fine jewellery, proving that true luxury lies not in excess but in craftsmanship, emotion and storytelling.
The inaugural showcase of Hyundai India Couture Week 2026, presented in association with Nexxus New York as an FDCI initiative, also marked a significant first. Traditionally held in Delhi, the event ventured outside the capital for its first off-site presentation. For Anamika, Hyderabad is more than just another fashion destination. Having recently opened a flagship store in the city, she sees it as a place rich with creative possibility. Looking ahead, she hopes to collaborate with local women artisans, further expanding the dialogue between regional craft traditions and contemporary couture.
The collaboration itself was years in the making. “It began almost six years ago with a simple phone conversation. What started as an exchange of ideas gradually evolved into a shared creative vision. Both our houses are deeply rooted in craftsmanship and storytelling. We believe true luxury lies in the hands of the artisan,” says Yash Agarwal, creative director, Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas.
That shared philosophy was evident from the opening look. Drapes floated with restrained elegance while the jewellery appeared almost inseparable from the garments, embroidered and sculpted into the silhouettes rather than simply added as embellishment. Every movement reflected a careful balance between restraint and grandeur.
For Anamika Khanna, Moonlit Palace is among her most personal collections. Rooted in her long-standing commitment to India’s women artisans, the collection celebrates craft not as nostalgia but as a living, evolving language. Working with women artisans from Bengal and neighbouring craft clusters, she reimagined traditional techniques, including Kalighat-inspired artistry and regional embroidery, through a contemporary lens. “I wanted to take craft that already exists and make it belong to today,” she explains, giving age-old techniques renewed relevance without stripping them of their soul.
The show unfolded like chapters from a forgotten royal manuscript. One sequence drew inspiration from Barmer, where rich mirrorwork, hand-painted textiles and gold foil shimmered beneath the palace lights. Another shifted into the lyrical softness of Kolkata’s artistic traditions, allowing fluid silhouettes and intricate detailing to speak for themselves.
The jewellery followed the same philosophy. Rather than merely complementing the garments, Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas designed pieces that completed each silhouette. “We worked on every look together. The beautiful thing is that they gave me complete creative liberty,” says Anamika says on her collaboration with Yash and his team. That trust resulted in couture where necklaces, gemstones and embroidered surfaces flowed seamlessly into one another, dissolving the traditional boundaries between fashion and adornment. Rare natural Basra pearls, an extraordinary 119-carat Burmese spinel and exceptional gemstones sourced from around the world elevated the collection, while meticulous handcrafting ensured every creation remained timeless rather than trend-driven.
The setting itself amplified this vision. “Taj Falaknuma Palace is an extension of the story we wanted to tell. Its royal heritage, timeless elegance and exceptional craftsmanship reflect the very values that define both Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas and Anamika Khanna,” adds Yash.
By the time the final model disappeared into the palace corridors, Moonlit Palace and The Moonlit Legacy had achieved something increasingly rare in luxury fashion. Rather than presenting couture and jewellery as separate disciplines, they became part of one immersive experience, one where history, craftsmanship and contemporary design came together in a setting that felt as timeless as the creations themselves.