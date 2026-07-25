Hyundai India Couture Week 2026: Moonlight in motion with Anamika Khanna

The inaugural showcase of Hyundai India Couture Week 2026, presented in association with Nexxus New York as an FDCI initiative, also marked a significant first. Traditionally held in Delhi, the event ventured outside the capital for its first off-site presentation. For Anamika, Hyderabad is more than just another fashion destination. Having recently opened a flagship store in the city, she sees it as a place rich with creative possibility. Looking ahead, she hopes to collaborate with local women artisans, further expanding the dialogue between regional craft traditions and contemporary couture.

The collaboration itself was years in the making. “It began almost six years ago with a simple phone conversation. What started as an exchange of ideas gradually evolved into a shared creative vision. Both our houses are deeply rooted in craftsmanship and storytelling. We believe true luxury lies in the hands of the artisan,” says Yash Agarwal, creative director, Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas.

That shared philosophy was evident from the opening look. Drapes floated with restrained elegance while the jewellery appeared almost inseparable from the garments, embroidered and sculpted into the silhouettes rather than simply added as embellishment. Every movement reflected a careful balance between restraint and grandeur.