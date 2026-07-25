Into the heart of the forest with Chef Harshita Kakwani

The chef further admits that she was initially apprehensive about presenting such rustic fare to Hyderabadis, known for their discerning palate. “The food I bring is intentionally rustic. It’s about nourishment rather than refinement. I wondered how diners who appreciate royal cuisine would respond to food born out of necessity in the forests. But I also felt this city would understand the value of authenticity, and that’s why Hyderabad was always on my list,” she highlights.

“The idea was to introduce people to the role of fire in indigenous cooking. I’ve also brought together dishes inspired by my travels across Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand. Every region has its own food traditions, even within the same tribal community. The menu offers a broad introduction to these diverse flavours rather than representing just one place,” adds Chef Harshita.

Further explaining the choice of ingredients, she notes, “These communities have preserved traditional seed varieties for generations. We use ingredients like Chinnor rice, Khapli wheat and native lentils because they represent India’s original agricultural diversity. They’re naturally suited to the regions where they’re grown and have been passed down through families for centuries. They tell a story of biodiversity and sustainable farming that’s worth preserving.”

The diversity of these traditions was beautifully reflected in the thoughtfully curated thali. We began with Mogra Sharbat, a delicately fragrant welcome drink, followed by Dal Farra — soft lentil dumplings served in a light, flavourful broth that felt like the forest’s answer to a comforting soup.