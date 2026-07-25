Marwari magic at Taj Falaknuma

Iconic white façade, stately columns and sweeping staircases standing majestically against the skyline, Taj Falaknuma Palace, welcomed us heartily as they celebrated International Palace Day with The Royal Flavours of Rajasthan food festival curated by Chef Chander Singh from the legendary Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur, bringing in flavours of Marwar to the Nizam city.
The experience began at the entrance itself. Women were welcomed with traditional multi-layered promise bangles, while men were ceremoniously adorned with the vibrant Rajasthani saafa, instantly setting the tone for an evening steeped in royal customs.
The meal opened with a refreshing glass of Chaas, followed by an amuse-bouche of Cut Mirchi, a thoughtful touch that bridged the culinary traditions of Hyderabad and Rajasthan. Among the appetisers, the Nagouri Bharwan Aloo impressed with its perfectly cooked potatoes and well-balanced stuffing, while the Mathania Paneer, infused with the famed chillies of Rajasthan, packed flavour without overwhelming the palate. A vibrant Kala Jamun Sorbet served as a palate cleanser, before the main course arrived. Beautifully presented and bursting with sweet-tart freshness, it refreshed our senses.
Served on a traditional silver platter shaped like a lotus leaf, the elaborate Marwari Thali was a colourful showcase of Marwar’s robust flavours and ingenious use of local ingredients. Rustic favourites like Ker Sangri Dhak, made with indigenous desert berries and beans, offered earthy notes that were distinctly Rajasthani. Chakki Ka Saag, prepared from steamed wheat dumplings in a tangy onion and tomato gravy, surprised with its hearty texture, while Methi Gatta striked the perfect balance between richness and tang.
Equally noteworthy were Methidana Papad Ki Sabji, where roasted papad and fenugreek seeds came together in a deeply flavourful curry and Mangodi Palak, which paired lentil nuggets in a spinach gravy for a comforting, wholesome preparation. One of the standouts was Aloo Dahi Wala, perfectly cooked cubes of potato in cashew yogurt curry which enveloped our tastebuds in a mellow warmth. Accompanying these were the slow-cooked Royal Dal Jodhpuri and the fragrant Kabuli Pulao. No Marwari meal is complete without its breads, and the basket offered delightful accompaniments including the rustic Bajre Ka Sogra (pearl millet bread) and buttery Makki Ki Roti. The classic pairing of Baati and Churma rounded off the experience.
The desserts continued the royal narrative. Dal Badam Ka Halwa was rich and indulgent without being overly heavy, while Malai Ghewar, with its delicate honeycomb texture and creamy topping, celebrated one of Rajasthan’s most iconic sweets. Lapsi, made with broken wheat and ghee, offered comforting simplicity, while the fragrant Mewa Rasrani provided a light yet satisfying finish.
What made The Royal Flavours of Rajasthan memorable was not just the authenticity of the dishes but the way every element came together to recreate the grandeur of royal hospitality. The festival is on until July 26, serving dinner only.