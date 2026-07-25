Marwari magic at Taj Falaknuma

Iconic white façade, stately columns and sweeping staircases standing majestically against the skyline, Taj Falaknuma Palace, welcomed us heartily as they celebrated International Palace Day with The Royal Flavours of Rajasthan food festival curated by Chef Chander Singh from the legendary Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur, bringing in flavours of Marwar to the Nizam city.

The experience began at the entrance itself. Women were welcomed with traditional multi-layered promise bangles, while men were ceremoniously adorned with the vibrant Rajasthani saafa, instantly setting the tone for an evening steeped in royal customs.

The meal opened with a refreshing glass of Chaas, followed by an amuse-bouche of Cut Mirchi, a thoughtful touch that bridged the culinary traditions of Hyderabad and Rajasthan. Among the appetisers, the Nagouri Bharwan Aloo impressed with its perfectly cooked potatoes and well-balanced stuffing, while the Mathania Paneer, infused with the famed chillies of Rajasthan, packed flavour without overwhelming the palate. A vibrant Kala Jamun Sorbet served as a palate cleanser, before the main course arrived. Beautifully presented and bursting with sweet-tart freshness, it refreshed our senses.