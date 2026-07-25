I went to my first protest last Sunday. I was partly curious and mostly a guilty bystander when it came to protests. Also, a friend who has been to exactly two protests once called me a wheelchair activist — someone who supports every movement without actually moving.

I saw the poster: 10 am, Dharna Chowk. Sure. I can do that.

I woke up at 11.

My first thought was, ‘Do they really need me?’ The dharna must be over.