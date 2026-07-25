Rooting for greener Hyderabad, one home at a time

HYDERABAD: What if making Hyderabad greener began at home? This Vanamahotsavam, the Telangana government hopes to answer that question by distributing five free saplings each to one lakh families through 44 HMDA Urban Forest Department nurseries, encouraging residents to transform their homes into pockets of greenery.

The drive, themed “A Fruit Plant in Every Home, Nutrition for Every Family, Greenery for Every City,” aims to turn the annual plantation programme into a people’s movement. Free saplings are available at all 44 HMDA Urban Forest Department nurseries across Hyderabad.

Beyond planting trees, the initiative seeks to expand the city’s green cover, conserve groundwater, mitigate the effects of climate change and encourage residents to take an active role in protecting the environment. Families can choose from fruit-bearing, medicinal, ornamental and shade trees to grow fruits, vegetables and herbs in home gardens, balconies and terrace spaces.

The campaign comes at a time when Hyderabad is grappling with rapid urbanisation, shrinking green cover and an increasing dependence on chemically cultivated food. With nearly 22 lakh families in the city and an estimated annual requirement of 6.3 lakh tonnes of fruits and vegetables, based on World Health Organisation recommendations, officials believe household gardens can improve access to fresh produce while helping reduce food expenses.

The benefits extend beyond nutrition. Officials say home gardens can create habitats for birds, butterflies, bees and other pollinators, strengthening urban biodiversity while contributing to cleaner air, cooler neighbourhoods and a healthier city.